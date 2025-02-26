Nia Jax Says Her Opponents Can Handle Taking the Annihilator

– Speaking to Ring the Belle in an interview that was recorded ahead of the Royal Rumble, former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax spoke about her finishing move, the Annihilator. She noted that her opponents have to get ready to be annihilated if they step into the ring with her.

Jax stated (via Fightful), “I’ve been having a good time with it. These girls are tough, they can handle it. If they want to get in the ring with Nia Jax, you gotta be ready to get literally annihilated.”

Jax will be in action this weekend at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, teaming with Candice LeRae against Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton. The show is scheduled for Saturday, March 1 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.