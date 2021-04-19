Nia Jax Says She’s The Black Sheep Of Her Family, Says Shayna Baszler Has Been There For Her

It looks like Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax’s issues are all resolved, as Jax has praised Baszler while calling herself her family’s “black sheep.” Jax posted to Twitter in the latest in-character salvo against Tamina, who she has had issues with since Friday when Tamino superkicked her following Natalya defeating her in one-on-one action on Smackdown. Jax posted:

I’m so sick of trying to be humble and hold my tongue. It really be your own family that is quick to stab you in the back. People may not know, but @TaminaSnuka is loved and respected by fans and most importantly by our family! I am the black sheep/outcast, the embarrassment.

I stopped trying to gain any approval from the family a long time ago, I realized it was pointless. The only one I thought I could count on is @TaminaSnuka. I was wrong. My partner @QoSBaszler has been there more for me in this business than my family has. That’s the truth!

F*ck this family shit! “They say blood is thicker than water, but I remember plenty of times when water was there & blood wasn’t!”