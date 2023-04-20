– During a recent interview with Ring the Belle, former WWE Superstar Nia Jax revealed that she wasn’t originally supposed to win and be the Sole Survivor of the Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown Survivor Series Elimination Match at the 2018 Survivor Series event. According to Jax, Team Raw was going to win, but originally, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) was going to be the only survivor of the match. Vince McMahon apparently made the call to change the finish the day of the event since Jax was still trending on Twitter after the wild brawl where she broke Becky Lynch’s nose. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nia Jax on receiving word the finish to the match was changed: “I believe it was supposed to be Sasha, she was supposed to be the sole survivor that night. We were in rehearsals, it was before doors opened, and the producer came out and said, ‘Vince changed it, Nia over.'”

On why the finish was changed: “It was the moment, I was still trending and that crowd hated me, oh they went nuts when I came out. So Vince was like, ‘No, Nia over.’ It was a cool thing but it was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘sh*t.'”