Nia Jax Says Her WrestleMania 34 Title Win Was Emotional

Nia Jax recently spoke with KUSI News (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) and talked about her experience competing at WrestleMania, and not knowing she was going to win the title…

On Winning The Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 34: “To be able to go to WrestleMania in New Orleans, and the crowd is so hot and it’s so much fun” said Jax. “I didn’t expect to win that night, and when I was told that I was winning, and I [hit] the Samoan Drop off the second [rope], emotions just came over me and I just balled my eyes out and looked like a hot mess.”

On Embracing The Rock’s Mother After The Win:”She was the one who actually told me that the company needs somebody like me to be here to show young boys and girls that no matter what size, shape, race, color, you should be following your dreams.”