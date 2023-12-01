Nia Jax Gives Shayna Baszler Credit For Taking Out Ronda Rousey

Nia Jax had a long run as Shayna Baszler’s tag team partner, and she credits Baszler for sending Ronda Rousey out of WWE. Jax spoke with Q1057 for a new interview and was asked if her knowledge of Baszler makes her an easier opponent, to which Jax gave Baszler her props for taking Rousey out.

“She is a great expert at her Judo moves, she is a former UFC fighter,” Jax said (per Fightful). “She did take out Ronda Rousey. Ronda Rousey just got sent to a whole other company lesser than us. Shayna does get credit for that.”

Jaz added, “Being so close to her and knowing her every move, I definitely have some good counters. I’m a lot stronger than her. A lot more powerful. I think I’ll be okay,” she said.

Jax and Baszler held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships twice between 2020 and 2021. Rousey, of course, lost to Baszler in her last WWE match and recently did a tag bout for Ring of Honor.