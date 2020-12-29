Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Declare Themselves For 2021 Royal Rumble Match

The first two competitors for the women’s Royal Rumble match are set. On Monday night’s episode of Raw, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions announced that they would be participating in the women’s Rumble match.

As of now, the two are the only competitors set for the women’s Rumble. Daniel Bryan is currently the only competitor declared for the men’s Rumble, having done so on Friday’s Smackdown.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 31 and airs live on WWE Network.