Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Retain Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37 (Pics, Video)
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler rolled into and out of WrestleMania 37 with their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reign intact. Jax and Baszler defeated Natalya and Tamina on tonight’s second night of the PPV to retain their titles. You can see highlights from the match below.
Jax and Baszler’s second run with the titles now stands at 69 days, having regained the titles from Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble. Our ongoing coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.
Not like most CHAMPIONS. ♠️ @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler defend the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles against @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka RIGHT NOW on #WrestleMania, streaming on @peacockTV! https://t.co/VWeoPKOKon pic.twitter.com/tEOiPX8Bpf
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
The #QueenOfHarts @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka are giving it their ALL to try and become WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #WrestleMania
Stream live on @PeacockTV ▶️ https://t.co/MlZAhw4x3O pic.twitter.com/s21ri3eLcK
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
Anyone see a 🦷 fly out? #WrestleMania @QoSBaszler @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/9d6puq3UWF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 12, 2021
.@RJStadium: TAMINA! TAMINA! TAMINA! TAMINA! TAMINA!
She deserves this. ❤️ 🤙 #WrestleMania @TaminaSnuka @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/WrbSQRsTU5
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
Can't escape that Kirifuda Clutch. ♠️
In an ALL-OUT BATTLE, @QoSBaszler makes @NatbyNature tap out to retain the @WWE's Women's #TagTeamTitles! @NiaJaxWWE #WrestleMania #AndStill pic.twitter.com/qRmSNEBjRV
— WWE (@WWE) April 12, 2021
.@NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka tried to 𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘯 @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler, but it was no use. #AndStill #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/zRQvEg8pSc
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 12, 2021
