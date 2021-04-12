Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler Retain Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37 (Pics, Video)

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler rolled into and out of WrestleMania 37 with their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title reign intact. Jax and Baszler defeated Natalya and Tamina on tonight’s second night of the PPV to retain their titles. You can see highlights from the match below.

Jax and Baszler’s second run with the titles now stands at 69 days, having regained the titles from Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the Royal Rumble. Our ongoing coverage of WrestleMania 37 night two is here.