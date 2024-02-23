Nia Jax Spoke With TJ Wilson & Natalya About Returning To WWE

Nia Jax says that she spoke with TJ Wilson & Natalya when she was deciding whether to return to WWE. Jax spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview and said that she was working with the two before she asked about the idea of returning to WWE.

“I was training with Natalya and TJ, getting in the ring with them,” Jax said. “I love them, they are such great advocates for the women’s division. TJ, on the producer side, Nattie taking care of us all the time. I was just talking to them about it and was like, ‘What do you guys think? Do you think it would be a possibility? Do you think they would need me?’ It all just came out like that.”

She continued, “My old coach, Sara Amato and Claudio [Claudio Castagnoli], we all talked about it and it was just getting some feedback from friends.”

Jax is set to face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday.