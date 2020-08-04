wrestling / News

Nia Jax ‘Suspended’ Indefinitely Without Pay For Raw Actions

August 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax Raw

Nia Jax’s refusal to apologize to Pat Buck led to her indefinite suspension on tonight’s Raw. Jax was suspended by Buck on tonight’s show after she challenged thim to a fight and insulted him when she was supposed to apologize for attacking him last week. Jax was “fined” for last week’s action.

After Buck announced that Jax was indefinitely suspended without pay, she attacked him, tearing off his jacket and headbutting him. You can see a clip from the segment below:

