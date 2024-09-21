Nia Jax Wants To Be A Tag Team Champion with Tiffany Stratton

In an interview with Screen Rant (via Fightful), Nia Jax spoke about her goals in WWE after winning the Women’s title from Bayley back at Summerslam. She noted that she wanted to next become a tag team champion with Tiffany Stratton.

She said: “I mean, right now I’m with my Princess Tiffy, and I don’t see why we couldn’t team up and go after the tag team titles. You know, Jad Cargill and Bianca Belair are currently the women’s tag team champions, but why not? Why can’t we go for all the gold? I think that we deserve it. You know, we are the tippy top right now of the division, and I think we should go for the gold. So, yeah, that would be a great challenge next for us.”