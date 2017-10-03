wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax Talks Inspiration For New Gear, WWE x IGN eSports Showdown Set For This Week

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Nia Jax revealed that her new gear from last night’s Raw was inspired by Game of Thrones character Cersei Lannister…

– On Thursday, there will be a WWE x IGN eSports Showdown later this week as WWE Superstars go head-to-head in the new Marvel vs. Capcom video game at 7PM EST. Here is a preview for the event…

