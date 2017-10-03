wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax Talks Inspiration For New Gear, WWE x IGN eSports Showdown Set For This Week
– Nia Jax revealed that her new gear from last night’s Raw was inspired by Game of Thrones character Cersei Lannister…
Channeling my inner #GameOfThrones character… Cersei 😜🐉! My new gear is inspired by her 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/fgYph0pWFb
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) October 3, 2017
– On Thursday, there will be a WWE x IGN eSports Showdown later this week as WWE Superstars go head-to-head in the new Marvel vs. Capcom video game at 7PM EST. Here is a preview for the event…
Watch @WWE Superstars go head-to-head in #MarvelVsCapcom: Infinite LIVE on 10/5 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET!
HOW TO WATCH: https://t.co/N6vPAtb63D pic.twitter.com/TrbbEkLLYe
— IGN (@IGN) October 2, 2017