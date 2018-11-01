Nia Jax Talks About Her Size, Breaking Stereotypes, & More

Nia Jax recently spoke with Al Jazeera about her size, breaking stereotypes, and proving people wrong…

On Her Size & Breaking Stereotypes: “This is who I am, I am never going to be a size zero,” Jax said. “Just because I’m a bigger girl, they might think I cannot do anything, but no. I can perform just as good as anybody else. I have no problem breaking stereotypes. And proving people wrong, it’s actually quite fun.”

On Her Angle With Alexa Bliss: “I’ve been bullied because of the way I’ve looked growing up. So when this storyline came up we were both like, we have to make this as real as possible,” Jax said. “When we had to cut segments, there were things that Alexa said she didn’t want to say, and I was like you have to say this. I was like if you cannot say this, then I cannot provide my true feelings and the people will not resonate with our story.”