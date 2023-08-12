Nia Jax Teases Possible Match With Rhea Ripley in WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge (via Fightful), Nia Jax teased a match with Rhea Ripley if Jax ever returns to the WWE for another run. Jax was released from the company in 2021 but made a cameo in this year’s Royal Rumble.

She said: “Rhea’s doing a great job. She’s kind of this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple pegs. I think she’s incredible. She’s so talented. I mean, I saw her when she first came up on the main roster. I even saw her in NXT. She’s got such a long list of talents she can do. I really enjoy watching her, especially standing up to the guys. I’ve had a match with Rhea once before, and she busted my eye open, so maybe I have to get a little payback. I don’t know, I think we’d have a good dogfight in there.“