WWE News: Nia Jax Teases Spot In WarGames, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Lineup For NXT UK Tonight

– As we reported yesterday, it was announced on last night’s NXT that there will be a WarGames match involving the NXT women’s roster at NXT Takeover: WarGames, with Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley captaining two different teams. In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax teased that she could get involved.

– A rematch between Pete Dunne and Damian Priest has been set for next week’s episode of NXT. Priest won their first match on October 16.

– Here are the matches for today’s NXT UK. It has a special start time of 11 AM ET.

*Spain’s A-Kid makes his NXT UK TV debut.

*Dave Mastiff vs. Jordan Devlin.