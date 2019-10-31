wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax Teases Spot In WarGames, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Lineup For NXT UK Tonight
– As we reported yesterday, it was announced on last night’s NXT that there will be a WarGames match involving the NXT women’s roster at NXT Takeover: WarGames, with Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley captaining two different teams. In a post on Twitter, Nia Jax teased that she could get involved.
War Games aye? 👀👀👀 #WWENXT
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) October 31, 2019
– A rematch between Pete Dunne and Damian Priest has been set for next week’s episode of NXT. Priest won their first match on October 16.
– Here are the matches for today’s NXT UK. It has a special start time of 11 AM ET.
*Spain’s A-Kid makes his NXT UK TV debut.
*Dave Mastiff vs. Jordan Devlin.
