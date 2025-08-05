Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

Nia Jax will be in action against Thea Hail on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The WWE NXT Twitter account announced on Tuesday that Jax and Hail will do battle on this week’s show, as you can see below.

The match comes after Jax appeared on last week’s low and attacked Lash Legend. The updated lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday night on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Chase U

* Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

* Yoshiki Inamura vs. Stacks Lorenzo

* Lexis King vs. Myles Borne

* Nia Jax vs. Thea Hail