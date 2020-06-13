Nia Jax Says WWE Is Due for Another Evolution Event, Thinks Simone Johnson Can Become One WWE’s Greatest Superstars

– Digital Spy recently interviewed WWE Superstar Nia Jax ahead of her match with Asuka at tomorrow’s WWE Backlash 2020 event. During the chat, she discussed WWE holding another Evolution event and Simone Johnson, the daughter of Jax’s cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, forging her own path in WWE. Below are some highlights.

Nia Jax on the first WWE Evolution event: “I will never forget the feeling that we had that night, the energy, the empowerment that was going on in the locker room and all of us just cheering each other on. It was incredible, we were able to carry that entire show on our own and I feel as though we’re definitely due for another one because new faces are in the mix and I feel like everybody should be able to see what the women are capable of right now.”

On coming back to WWE during the pandemic: “When I first came back it was really awkward to come out to nothing, but since we’ve had to adjust to it, it just kind of fuels my fire a little bit more. I feel as though I am relying more on my own confidence and my own skills. It’s actually been pretty cool,” she added. “It’s testing a lot of the skills that I had and needed to use.”

Her thoughts on Simone Johnson joining WWE: “Simone obviously has this in her blood and she has been such a huge fan since she was a young girl. She knows the ins and outs and she’s going to be able to pave her own way and her own path. She obviously knows the legacy she has to follow, it’s quite a legacy her father left for her. But she is so ready to pave her own path and do her own thing. I’m super excited for her and I can’t wait to see what she’s going to be able to do. She has everything it takes to become one of the greatest Superstars. I know she’ll make great waves and I can’t wait to see it.”