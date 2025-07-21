wrestling / News
Various News: Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton Appearing At Mets Game, This Week’s WoW – Women Of Wrestling
July 21, 2025
– Nia Jax and Tiffant Stratton are set to appear at tonight’s New York Mets game. The MLB team is hosting a WWE night in Citi Field and the two stars are set to appear, as you can see in the below tweet:
This bobblehead is Jey Uso approved! 😎
Come out to Citi Field on July 21 to get your Mr. Met YEET bobblehead! Join WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and superstar Nia Jax at @CitiField!
🎟️👉 https://t.co/jLO7rpkOCk pic.twitter.com/oCIRYxKZ3o
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 17, 2025
– The latest episode of WoW – Women of Wrestling is online. You can see the full episode, titled “Pickett Line Payback,” below:
