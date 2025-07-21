wrestling / News

Various News: Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton Appearing At Mets Game, This Week’s WoW – Women Of Wrestling

July 21, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax Tiffany Stratton Bayley WWE Smackdown 1-10-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Nia Jax and Tiffant Stratton are set to appear at tonight’s New York Mets game. The MLB team is hosting a WWE night in Citi Field and the two stars are set to appear, as you can see in the below tweet:

– The latest episode of WoW – Women of Wrestling is online. You can see the full episode, titled “Pickett Line Payback,” below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, WOW-Women Of Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading