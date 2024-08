WWE has announced a Championship Celebration for Nia Jax and more for next week’s Smackdown. The following was announced on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration

* WWE Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Match: Street Profits vs. DIY

* Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

* Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens