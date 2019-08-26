WWE News: Nia Jax On Her Return to Total Divas, NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Preview Show

– As reported earlier, the 9th season of Total Divas is set to premiere on E! Network on October 2nd, with Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville joining the cast and Nia Jax, Carmella, Naomi, and Natalya all returning.

Jax took to Twitter to note that her torn ACL injury, which she had surgery for in April, will be covered on the show. She also said that both Paige and the Bella Twins will appear.

“Your resident bitch is back! Tune in to watch me be the big shit stirrer that I am, having great times with my sisters @BellaTwins @RealPaigeWWE & find out if I’m actually going to make a comeback after having major surgery 🤔 #TotalDivas #Ad”

– WWE Network will air the NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff Prime Target preview show on Wednesday at 2:30PM ET, right before NXT UK airs at 3PM ET. NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff is set to take place Saturday at 2PM ET.