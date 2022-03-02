Nia Jax Trends On Social Media After Comparing Ukraine Support to Mask Mandates

The former Nia Jax is back in the trending topics on social media again after she shared an Instagram Story comparing support for Ukraine with mask mandates. Lina Fanene posted to her Instagram account to share a post from another account that read:

“All these mfs saying ‘I stand with Ukraine’ couldn’t even stand for their own personal rights for 2 years because they were scared to breathe”

Fanene added a “BOOM [explosion emoji]” to the image in her share. She is currently the #10 trending topic across Twitter for it.

Fanene has been vocal about her personal decision not to get vaccinated, saying in an interview on Renee Paquette’s The Sessons”

I stood my ground on certain things that I know they weren’t happy about. I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. And it was a personal choice, and I remember sitting down with Vince because the whole entire two years I was there we were tested every day. I never popped positive, I never caught COVID the whole time. And it was like ‘Well kid, you’re not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties.’ And I was like ‘Well if that’s the case, then that’s the case.’ It’s a business and I understand you’ve got to run your business. But I made a decision for myself, and I stood by how I felt. I always go by my gut feeling. If it doesn’t feel right in my stomach, I just can’t force myself to do something I don’t feel good with. That’s just how I’ve lived my entire life.”

She also alleged last month that a “lot of people in many professional sports” have faked their vaccination status.