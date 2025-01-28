– During a recent interview with Screen Rant, former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax discussed the partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling and more. Below are some highlights.

Nia Jax on TNA Wrestling’s relationship with WWE: “I think it’s incredible. I think it’s great that we partnered up. TNA has always been such a great company. I’ve seen so many talents come from there, and Naomi was there recently, and having her come back – I love [Naomi]. She’s one of my favorite human beings. Currently, I’m not sure. I think she’s…”

On Jordynne Grace: “I’m not sure what happened, but Jordynne Grace is probably my number one that I’d like to get in the ring with. She’s short and stocky, but she’s super strong and imposing, and I love watching her work. When she came to the Rumble last year, it was really cool to sit and chat with her and hear a lot of her ideas. I think she’s an incredible talent. TNA is full of great talent, so it’s going to be a really great partnership.”

On possibly entering the men’s Royal Rumble match again: “I really couldn’t disclose that information because Rumble is all about surprises and keeping you on the edge of your seat. I am not against entering the [Men’s] Rumble, and I’m not against facing Randy [Orton] or Rey Mysterio again, the two that dropped me over the top rope that year. So you never know. I think it’s a beautiful thing when we get to mix. Then last year, we had R-Truth come into the women’s Royal Rumble. So it’s a really fun thing. The fans love those surprises, and I’m not against entering it again.”

It was reported this week that Jordynne Grace signed a multi-year contract with WWE.