Nia Jax Wants To Knock Out Ronda Rousey After Her ‘Fake Fighting’ Comments
As we reported yesterday, Ronda Rousey took a shot at wrestling fans and fans of the WWE, calling them ungrateful for how they reacted to her run there. She also described pro wrestling as ‘fake fighting for fun’. Lana and Alexa Bliss both reacted angrily, as did fans online. Rousey later defended herself and said that those who are mad have never been in a real fight. Shayna Baszler also stood up for her friend.
Now Nia Jax has got in on the action, promising to knock out Rousey and make her look bad.
She wrote: “I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F**K out! #TestMeb—h”
