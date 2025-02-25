Nia Jax Wants To See NXT GM Ava Up On The WWE Main Roster

Nia Jax, in an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, expressed pride in Ava’s growth and her desire to see her join the main WWE roster.

Ava, who transitioned from a member of Schism in NXT to General Manager in January 2024, has been a consistent presence on NXT programming since taking on the role.

“I’m so proud of her. She has really come into her own. Who would have thought just being the NXT general manager she would just shine in? I even said to her the other day, ‘This year has been so good for you.’ I feel her confidence has gotten bigger. She is running that show and with ease. I can’t wait to see where it goes. I want to see her up here on the main roster, possibly doing a similar role as well,” Jax said.