Nia Jax Wants to Work With Charlotte Flair, Talks Match With Ronda Rousey

– Nia Jax spoke with Red Carpet Report at the WWE FYC event about her match with Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank and more. Highlights are below, Wrestling Inc:

WWE kicked off a campaign for a 2018 Emmy Awards nomination with their inaugural “For Your Consideration” (FYC) Emmy event at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California on Wednesday. “FYC” events are directed towards members of awards voting groups in the entertainment industry, including the groups that vote on the Academy Awards and the Emmys.

On her match with Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank: “It puts everything into perspective, I used to watch Ronda Rousey kill it in the UFC and she’s considered the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ and now I get to face her, I challenged her for [the title] at WWE Money in the Bank. It gives me goosebumps about what’s going to happen and I don’t even know what’s going to happen.”

On matches she’d like to have in WWE: “I’d love to work with Charlotte Flair, she’s the best athlete in our company. Some girls down in NXT, we have Bianca Belair and Aliyah. One of the newcomers, Ember Moon, she’s killing it as well. Anybody from the Riott Squad.”

On her bullying storyline with Alexa Bliss: “I get bullied for my size, my weight, and my look constantly. It’s something that I glad we touched on in WWE. I’m glad we touched on it because it’s real, it’s something that happens in real life to kids all the time, especially in the age of cyber bullying. I’m glad we were able to touch on it and show people how to overcome, stand up for yourself, and be proud of who you are.”