Nia Jax Wants To Wrestle Bull Nakano At RAW 25th Anniversary Show

In an interview with Sky Sports, Nia Jax revealed that she would like to face former WWF Women’s Champion Bull Nakano at RAW’s 25th anniversary show on January 22. Nakano retired in 1997 due to injuries and had an official ceremony in 2012. Here are highlights:

On wrestling Bull Nakano: “I would love to get in the ring with Bull Nakano. I would be so excited. Watching her back in the day, she [Nakano] is the definition of a badass woman. If you look back at their wrestling matches they were revolutionary back then, they just didn’t get the spotlight that we do now.

On the women of Nakano’s generation: “If it wasn’t for those women putting in the work and the time, and showing people what they can do then I don’t think we would have had the opportunities to show what we can do now. They went insane. If you go back and watch that stuff, it’s so cool. I always study and watch them, it was super cool.”

On the stiff Japanese style: “That [style] is something that I love. You have women in UFC who are kicking the crap out of each other. If you look at what they were doing back then, you wouldn’t want to be on the end of one of those backfists or the way they hit each other.”