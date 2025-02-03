Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News

Sean Ross Sapp of FightfulSelect.com has reported numerous backstage details regarding the WWE Royal Rumble:

* Surprises & Absences: Becky Lynch was not planned for the Rumble and was not in town. Charlotte Flair’s win and WrestleMania match against Tiffany Stratton were decided last week. Jordynne Grace was booked for the Rumble almost immediately after her TNA contract expired. AJ Lee was not expected, though she reportedly knows she can return if she wishes. Alexa Bliss’s merchandise was ready despite her late Rumble inclusion because WWE had anticipated her return sooner.

* Notes: Angelo Dawkins was seen on crutches all day. AJ Styles and Nikki Bella were in town throughout the week. Nia Jax was originally slated to eliminate more participants. WWE’s COSM integration was successful. Bron Breakker’s IShowSpeed spear received a strong reaction backstage. New Day, Omos, Gigi Dolin, Carlito, Blair Davenport, and Trick Williams were in town but not used on the show. Shawn Michaels, Terry Taylor, Steve Corino, and Matt Bloom were also present.

* Production: Women had extensive Rumble rehearsals on Friday and Saturday, while men’s rehearsals were not confirmed. Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, and IYO Sky received praise for their “iron woman” performances. Entrance timing was reportedly less strict due to the ramp and relaxed production. Michael Hayes worked backstage. Petey Williams, TJ Wilson, and Kenny Dykstra produced the women’s Rumble, while Shane Helms produced the men’s.