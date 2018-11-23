WWE News: Nia Jax Wasn’t Ronda Rousey’s Original WWE TLC Opponent, Samoan Joe Celebrates Thanksgiving

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears that Nia Jax wasn’t going to be Ronda Rousey’s original TLC opponent. The Rousey/Natalya friendship thing has been dropped for weeks and the original plan was always for Natalya to turn on Rousey around this time and lead to their big match. But when Jim Neidhart passed away, the idea was dropped because of the feeling that they couldn’t turn her heel anymore and went back to Nia Jax.

– Samoa Joe posted the following Thanksgiving related Tweets…