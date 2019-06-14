wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax Weightlifting 7 Weeks After Double ACL Surgery, WWE Is Proud To Partner With BGCA Clubs, NXT Wrestlers Spend Time With Their Kids
– Nia Jax has posted a health update after her double ACL surgery, which shows her lifting weights only seven weeks later.
– WWE’s Community Twitter page posted the following:
#WWE is proud to partner with @BGCA_Clubs creating positive methods of social interaction and encouraging young people to treat each other with respect through education and grassroots initiatives. To learn more go to https://t.co/QyZ8dswmC7 #BeaSTAR @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/LO1cOXqk20
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 13, 2019
– NXT has posted two new videos showing NXT stars Babatunde and Roderick Strong spending time with their children and talking about being fathers.
It's all about moments. Make your own and on this Father's Day and #DanceLikeaDad.#WWE #WWENXT #WWECommunity
Visit https://t.co/d4vK5yhNvr for more info. pic.twitter.com/KYvTlUsHCD
— Babatunde Aiyegbusi (@Babatundewwe) June 13, 2019
#Troyboy isn’t feeling well today and being away from him is soooo rough but I cherish every moment I have with my children. Take time this year to make a moment with your’s! #DanceLikeADad #StrongFamily pic.twitter.com/1yjHpBVFuq
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) June 13, 2019
