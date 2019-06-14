wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax Weightlifting 7 Weeks After Double ACL Surgery, WWE Is Proud To Partner With BGCA Clubs, NXT Wrestlers Spend Time With Their Kids

June 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Nia Jax has posted a health update after her double ACL surgery, which shows her lifting weights only seven weeks later.

– WWE’s Community Twitter page posted the following:

– NXT has posted two new videos showing NXT stars Babatunde and Roderick Strong spending time with their children and talking about being fathers.

