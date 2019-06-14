WWE News: Nia Jax Weightlifting 7 Weeks After Double ACL Surgery, WWE Is Proud To Partner With BGCA Clubs, NXT Wrestlers Spend Time With Their Kids

– Nia Jax has posted a health update after her double ACL surgery, which shows her lifting weights only seven weeks later.

– WWE’s Community Twitter page posted the following:

#WWE is proud to partner with @BGCA_Clubs creating positive methods of social interaction and encouraging young people to treat each other with respect through education and grassroots initiatives. To learn more go to https://t.co/QyZ8dswmC7 #BeaSTAR @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/LO1cOXqk20 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 13, 2019

– NXT has posted two new videos showing NXT stars Babatunde and Roderick Strong spending time with their children and talking about being fathers.