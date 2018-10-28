wrestling / News
WWE News: Nia Jax on What’s Next For WWE’s Women, Ashley Massaro Congratulates Women on Evolution
– Nia Jax discussed what’s next for the women of WWE during the Evolution Kickoff show. You can see the kickoff show video here.
“Whatever we want,” Jax answered when Charly Caruso asked what’s next. “That’s all I’ve got to say. I mean, I don’t want to have to put any labels on it or whatever. I feel like we continuously break the barriers and surprise people or what not and women can do whatever they want and they will.”
– Ashley Massaro posted to Instagram to congratulate the women of WWE on tonight’s Evolution:
View this post on Instagram
Tonight is a very special night in women’s wrestling-if you live under a rock tonight is @wwe ‘s first ever All Women’s PPV ‘EVOLUTION’ -here’s a funny Halloween pic of us divas back in the day! Couldn’t be more proud of how far the women have come and to have been a part of it all-it’s so amazing what they’re doing w the Superstars these days! Go get em girls! Love you all! Xo sending all my ❤️ and support for tonight! Break those ceilings and show them what you got! I’ll be cheering you on!!