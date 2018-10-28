WWE News: Nia Jax on What’s Next For WWE’s Women, Ashley Massaro Congratulates Women on Evolution

– Nia Jax discussed what’s next for the women of WWE during the Evolution Kickoff show. You can see the kickoff show video here.

“Whatever we want,” Jax answered when Charly Caruso asked what’s next. “That’s all I’ve got to say. I mean, I don’t want to have to put any labels on it or whatever. I feel like we continuously break the barriers and surprise people or what not and women can do whatever they want and they will.”

– Ashley Massaro posted to Instagram to congratulate the women of WWE on tonight’s Evolution: