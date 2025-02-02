Nia Jax Reveals Which WWE Stars She’d Want With Her In a Bar Fight

Nia Jax says she’d want Shayna Baszler, Tiffany Stratton, and more on her side if she was in a bar fight. Jax was asked the question in her appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast and named the two stars alongside Rhea Ripley and Tamina Snuka.

“Off the bat, I’m gonna pick Tamina, hands down,” Jax said (per Fightful). “Nobody realizes she can scrap like nobody’s business. I got Rhea Ripley, 100 percent my girl’s gonna come through. You know what’s funny? Tiffany Stratton. She hasn’t shown this side to anybody, but trust me, that girl, she’s strong, and she’s got a hot streak. When she’s fired up and ready to rock, you don’t want to come across her. Trust me.”

She concluded, “Then Shayna Baszler, no duh. That girl, I’ve watched her beat grown men before a show, just made them tap out and roll over. If I needed just one person, it would be Shayna Baszler. I have no problem with that. If I needed just one, it would be Shayna. I wouldn’t have to worry about it. I’d get out of there scot-free.”

Jax earned the most eliminations in last night’s women’s Royal Rumble match, though it was Charlotte Flair who picked up the win to punch her WrestleMania ticket.