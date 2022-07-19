Nia Jax Recalls Winning Raw Women’s Title At WrestleMania 34, Working On Feud With Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax won her first title in WWE by defeating Alexa Bliss to end a much-dicussed feud at WrestleMania 34, and Jax recently discussed the win and more. The now-WWE alumna feuded with Bliss in the build to the match in a storyline that saw Bliss making fun of her size and body image. Jax would face Bliss at that year’s WrestleMania and come out victorious, claiming her sole Women’s Championship reign although she would also hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles twice with Shayna Baszler.

During an appearance recently on the Wives of Wrestling Podcast, Jax talked about putting that feud together and how she didn’t believe she would win until the night of the show. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the storyline behind the feud: “Well, it was really cool. Because it was something that Lexi and I, we were able to collaborate together on it. It was so funny, because she would get so evil, and people were like, ‘How dare they make fun of—’ and if anybody knows Vince, it’s like Vince loves to take the obvious and expand it. There was a promo where they were making — Mickie James and [Alexa Bliss] were just making fun of the way I looked and my size and people just went nuts on Twitter. So to me, it was like, making it more real made it better with everybody. People were like, ‘F**k Alexa.’ They were really buying me and it was like the only time anybody was fucking behind me in the company, but they were really behind me.

“It was such a cool story because I have a niece and she’s a tall girl. She’s taller than everybody. You know, she looks just like me. I’m like, ‘Oh, man, she’s gonna be able to grow up and be like, ‘My aunt was a badass like she got. She looks so good. She won that title, she was a champ, and she beat her bully.’ It was a super cool thing, because not only did I get to do that for my own family, but I saw so many girls. I met so many girls, I talked to so many women about how that really helped them in their own personal life.”

On not believing she was winning the title: “I didn’t think I would win. At that point. I never really won anything and it’d always be like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna put this person over now,’ like cool, whatever. But then they were like, ‘You’re actually like getting the title. ‘Like, yeah, right. I’ll believe it the night of when they actually — because shit changes all the time.”