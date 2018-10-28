Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Nia Jax Wins Battle Royal, Future Title Shot at Evolution (Pics, Video)

October 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nia Jax WWE Evolution

– Nia Jax won a battle royal to earn herself a future Women’s Championship match at WWE Evolution. You can see pics and video from the match below. Jax was joined in the final five by Asuka, Ember Moon, Zelina Vega and Tamina. After Moon eliminated Asuka and Tamina, Vega snuck into the ring to try and eliminate both Jax and Moon but failed to do so. After she was eliminated, Jax fought off a sustained assault by Moon to get her over the top and win.

Our full live coverage of the PPV is here.

