– Nia Jax is now the Queen of the Ring and the new queen of WWE. Jax dominated and beat Lyra Valkyria during the tournament finals at today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Valkyria put in a valiant effort, but she was unable to put Jax away. The finish came when Valkyria attempted to powerbomb Jax out of the corner. However, Jax countered it into an Annihilator to pick up the pinfall, the win, and the tournament victory. Triple H came out after the match to congratulate Jax and awarding her the Queen of the Ring crown.

Nia Jax is now the second Queen of the Ring in WWE history. The win also makes her the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women’s Championship on the SmackDown brand, a title currently held by Bayley. Jax will now go on to challenge Bayley for that title later this August at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland, Ohio. After the match, Jax said in a post-match interview that fans are going to get angrier while she will get happier when she beats Bayley at SummerSlam and becomes the new champion.

