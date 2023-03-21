Nia Jax Would Consider Joining AEW: ‘It Would Add Something Different’

Nia Jax has been away from wrestling for a while outside of her Royal Rumble appearance, and she says she’d consider joining AEW. Jax, who was part of the Royal Rumble in January, recently did a K&S Virtual Signing and was asked if she would consider joining the rival promotion.

“I actually would,” Rose said (per Fightful). “I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I’m really good friends with Saraya, I love what she’s doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different.”

Jax received a new WWE shirt following her Rumble appearance but has not made further appearances and is still listed in WWE.com’s alumni section.