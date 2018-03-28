Nia Jax On If Her WrestleMania Match With Alexa Bliss Is On The Kickoff Show, Possible Superstar Shakeup, More

Nia Jax recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling (via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

How she would feel if her RAW Championship match with Alexa Bliss is put on the Kickoff Show: “That is obviously not the ideal position that you would want to be in, but to be fair, our show is watched all around the world by millions of people, and I am pretty sure a lot of people would still catch us on the pre-show. It’s an honor to be on the card, period, but I definitely feel that the women have earned a shot on the main card. I don’t think that’ll be happening this year.”

Her thoughts on the women’s revolution and what she would like to accomplish in her career: “I guess like any athlete, you just want to be looked at as equal to your counterpart. For the women, we just want to be looked at as equal, period. So, main-eventing WrestleMania. Main-eventing live event house shows that we have. Any other match that a man can do, we just want to be looked at as equal, period, not any different.”

How she would feel if she were drafted to SmackDown during the Superstar Shakeup:”I wouldn’t be surprised at all. I think SmackDown is filled with talented people. I personally enjoy watching the show on that side. There are a lot of female Superstars that I would like to work with. It would be great to go over there and switch it up. I wouldn’t mind it at all.”

If she has asked The Rock for Advice heading into her WrestleMania match: “No, I haven’t asked him for any advice. When he heard that I was going to have my WrestleMania match, he instantly congratulated me, and was proud of me. That was all I ever asked of him that whatever I do in Wrestling he will be proud of.”