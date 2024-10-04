Nia Jax Was Told WWE’s International Netflix Launch Is Three Days Before Raw Premiere

Nia Jax says that, at least according to what she’s been told, WWE will launch internationally on Netflix a few days before Raw premieres on the service. Raw moves to Netflix to kick off 2025 and Jax spoke about the Netflix deal in an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

“I mean, it is a whole different level of WWE,” Jax said (per Fightful). “Nick Khan and Triple H have taken this company to the next level. It’s pretty incredible, we’re about to be in 80% of the world, coming up in January. I just was told that technically January 3 is the international launch for WWE on Netflix, and then January 6 is here in the United States for Raw to go to Netflix. It’s gonna be huge. That’s something that we’ve never had.”

She continued, “I’m sitting here, before I’d be at airports and I could be not noticed, but now I think every time we go somewhere, anywhere we are…we were at some random local coffee restaurant, and they were like, ‘It’s Tiffy Time!’ They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, Nia Jax.’ So we are so mainstream, almost, which is kind of a cool thing, even though we still feel very humbled. But it’s very awesome.”

WWE has not yet confirmed the international launch date. Raw is set to premiere on the service on January 6th, 2025.