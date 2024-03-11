Nia Jax Found Out She Was Main Eventing WWE Elimination Chamber The Day Before

In an interview with The Hall of Fame Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Nia Jax revealed that she found out she would be in the main event of this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber the day before. Jax challenged WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

She said: “I didn’t know until I think the night before. I think somebody had sent a card to me and I went, ‘Wait a minute, does this mean that we are on in the main event?’ Not going to lie, it felt like a lot of pressure because you had some pretty stacked Elimination Chambers, and a great tag on the card. I just wanted to put on the best match I possibly could, with a great story. Easy with Rhea Ripley, but wanted to be able to tell a really good story to the fans and hoped that it resonated to them, and it was an honor to be the main event in front of all those people.“