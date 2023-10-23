Nia Jax Says WWE Release Was One of the Best Things To Happen To Her

Nia Jax didn’t expect her WWE release, but she says it was one of the best things to happen to her. Jax appeared on After the Bell for a new interview and talked about how her release in November 2021 shocked her, though she ultimately was able to use it to figure out what she wanted to do.

“I was pretty shocked too, with my time away,” Jax said (per Wrestling Inc). “And it happened to become one of the best things that ever happened to me. I was able to really deep dive into finding myself again.”

She continued, “When you’re in the bubble for so long, you kind of get lost in the sauce of WWE. It’s a big, I don’t want to say drug, but it’s a bubble. You’re in a bubble and you’re stuck in the WWE world and you don’t really see outside. You have your blinders on. Being released gave me the time to actually dive back into myself and figure out what I want and what I want to do.”