Nia Jax Says Everyone In WWE Women’s Locker Room Gets Along ‘For The Most Part’

In an interview with US Weekly, Nia Jax spoke about how well everyone in the WWE locker room gets along, noting that ‘for the most part’, things are good. Jax will face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World title on Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight.

She said: “Is this the politically right answer? Should I tell you the real tea? There might be a couple that we’re like, ‘Yo, sit outside. We don’t really want you in here. I’m not gonna say any names. We’ll keep it quiet. For the most part in our women’s locker room, we all get along. We’re willing to help each other out … If one of us is like, ‘Hey, I’m about to do a promo, a match and a brawl, I need food,’ the girls are like, ‘Hey, whatever you need.’ We do really support each other. There’s times where we are each other’s family. At the end of the time, I’m with them 90 percent of the time. We have to turn to each other and really have a bond. If I could ever expose some of the behind-the-scenes stuff, it would be the best reality show ever.“