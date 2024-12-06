Nic Nemeth Thinks Acclaimed Are Heading For Break-Up After AEW Dynamite Match

Nic Nemeth believes The Acclaimed are moving toward a “genuine break-up” following Max Caster’s loss to Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite. AEW has teased the split for a while now, and Nemeth said on Busted Open Radio that it’s likely after Strickland scored a dominant win over Caster. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the split being teased: “I think this one will be a genuine break-up. I think clearly, we have the d**k of the group known to be. This plays in and works out for both, one: it shows Caster being a d**k and getting what’s coming to him… and then you also tell the story of Swerve who was out for a little bit coming back and not F’ing around.”

On the match itself: “This was — Swerve is not F’ing around, kick the s**t out of Caster, got the win, and reminded everybody who he is. It helps both their stories. You get Swerve back to ass-kicking and you get Caster getting a little [of] that’s coming to him, more than usual, to let him know; maybe that sets him straight.”