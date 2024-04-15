Nic Nemeth Breaks Down WWE’s Booking Of WrestleMania XL Main Event

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nick Nemeth gave his thoughts on various topics including the WWE WrestleMania XL main event of Cody Rhodes beating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On having Cody win the title: “It was the right call,” Nemeth said. “I knew, we all knew there’d be shenanigans, and people coming down. I was just hoping that one, it wasn’t nonstop run-ins from the heroes that you grew up on, and then they saved the day. I just wanted them to neutralize all the outside interference, and then get back to it.”

On Seth Rollins being a team player during the feud: “We were all a few months ago going ‘Who’s he going to tear it down with for the World Heavyweight Championship?'” Nemeth said. “And he puts it all on hold, multiple different times, to help one person tell one story that will lead the company down the line. That’s a huge thing that we kind of overlook that happens a lot, and you have to remember that. You have to remember that when Seth needs a favor down the line, it’s time for Cody to jump on the grenade for him one day and go ‘Okay, you go tell your story brother.’ Because all we are is stories, and there just can’t be one.”