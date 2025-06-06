Nic Nemeth Recalls Cashing In Money In The Bank On Alberto Del Rio

Nic Nemeth cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the Raw after WrestleMania 29, and he says he had no idea how the reaction would play out. Nemeth cashed in his contract on an injured Del Rio to capture his second World Heavyweight Championship and he looked back at the matter on Busted Open Radio. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the cash-in: “I did not know how the reaction would be. I was losing a lot at the time and, even for me, a bad guy, cashing in a loophole on a good guy champion [Del Rio], who’s also injured from the last match he had where he can’t stand on a leg?”

On how it played out: “The plan was: Del Rio’s injured, you go down there, you hit him with the briefcase on his leg, he has a broken ankle, and you hit a finish, we got a new champion… They cut to people in the crowd flabbergasted by this.”