Nic Nemeth Challenges Tomohiro Ishii For NJPW Windy City Riot

In a post on Twitter, IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth challenged Tomohiro Ishii to a match at NJPW Windy City Riot. The event takes place in Chicago on April 12. Nemeth had initially challenged Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match at Sakura Genesis, but The Ace went down with an ankle injury.

Nemeth said: “New Japan Pro Wrestling, it’s me, Nic Nemeth, The Wanted Man, your IWGP Global Champion, and I want nothing more than to defend that title all over the world against the best of the best. The reason that I came to New Japan was to test myself against some of the greatest of all time, and someone that I think is one of the greatest of all time, the president, Tanahashi, I want my very first title defense to be against you. The second you are 100%, we will be eye-to-eye in that ring with the title on the line, and we will burn it to the ground. Until then, I will take on anyone, any time, any place. I see New Japan has a show coming up in Chicago, April 12, Windy City Riot. You better believe The Wanted Man is gonna be there, and I’m calling you out because I want the hardest hitters there. Tomohiro Ishii, Ishii versus The Wanted Man. Windy City Riot. You hit hard, but I hit harder. Chicago, April 12, let’s rock.”