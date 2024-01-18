Nic Nemeth On Why He Chose To Confront Moose at TNA Hard to Kill

In an interview for TNA’s Instagram (via Fightful), Nic Nemeth explained why he chose to confront Moose for his TNA debut at this past Saturday’s Hard to Kill PPV. Nemeth will appear on tonight’s Impact on AXS TV to explain his actions.

He said: “I wasn’t focused on Moose [at TNA Hard To Kill], and I wasn’t even focused on the championship, which I have thought about non-stop for a long time. Like I said, I go, where can I pinpoint the moment where people will make it the most memorable? I did 20 years in one company. I get one chance to make a second impression here on the world. That will be the biggest possible moment and the most talked-about, I think. I really think that helps myself and the company. I didn’t have a plan. Moose is in my target, I got him. I was watching that title match going, whoever wins, I’m sliding in there and going, ‘Here I am, let’s go.’ So I don’t exactly know what my focus is, other than, I have earned everything that I’ve worked for, to a point where I go, I don’t want to stroll in here and be like, ‘Hey, I showed up through the crowd so you gotta give me a title shot,’ or, ‘I’m famous, so I get a ….’ No, I wanted to make my mark there, and now I focus on, where can I fit in? Where can I start building blocks to make myself to where I’m not presenting it, but the world goes, this should be the number one contender, and here’s why. Then, when that happens, I’ll know that I’ll be able to sleep at night going, I have proven myself worthy of a title shot. Okay, now let’s focus on the champion. No, I’m not hand-picking anything: I’m here, and I said, I am lucky to be here, I’m happy to be here. If I get some more eyes on TNA, hell yeah, that rocks. Let me know where I start, and I’m coming in with my lunchbox and ready to go. I’m gonna prove it in the ring every single night that says, we need to do something else. We need to get this guy in the title picture, he has earned it. But I gotta put in the time first and the effort. I’m not all show and all talk. I’m gonna earn it, but I want the TNA locker room and the audience to be going, this is the guy. He deserves a shot. Not me walking in and saying, ‘Hey, give me a shot.’ Hell no. I would never do it that way the rest of my life. There’s no way I’ll do it now. I want to make this count. I want it to be special.“