Nic Nemeth Compares Upcoming AEW World Title Match to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Nic Nemeth gave his thoughts on the upcoming AEW World title match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page. He compared it to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul, which happened at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The match between Hangman and Mox happens this Wednesday on Dynamite.

Nemeth said: “It really reminds me of when Logan Paul got that shot at Roman Reigns. It felt like, ‘They’re just doing this so Logan Paul is catching around quickly, he’s coming around, he’s got it figured out. But, man, would they pull the trigger on this random — I think they were in the Middle East, overseas, PLE — like, would they really do it? Would they let Logan Paul win?” he recalled on “Busted Open. “You get Logan Paul to beat Roman Reigns and then maybe Roman wins it back or something, or it’s a transitional moment and you go, ‘They wouldn’t do this business-wise. It doesn’t make sense. They had that moment at All In, they made Hangman the guy, and now, one-on-one, can he really do it? In the boss’s eyes, the person who’s behind the scenes that says, this show is becoming the reality of the match, is that the way to go? Did they have that moment, and now it’s right back to Moxley? It shouldn’t be. When you’re building for the future, it doesn’t seem to be, but sometimes the story isn’t the build-up to the pay-per-view in the rematch. Sometimes that’s just the middle of the road in the show. So I don’t know.“