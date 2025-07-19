Nic Nemeth Criticizes Goldberg Over Wanting His Retirement Match on a PLE: ‘The Night Is Not About You’

Nic Nemeth has not been shy about his opinion of Goldberg over the years and recently took him to ask over his recent interview with Ariel Helwani. In it, Goldberg said that he was ‘pissed off’ over his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last week, as he felt the build should have been better. He also questioned the WWE for cutting off his speech twenty seconds in. Nemeth previously called the WWE Hall of Famer ‘ungrateful’, and in the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, he also took aim at Goldberg wanting the match to happen at a WWE PLE, not a television special.

Nemeth said: “Again, that goes to the immaturity of going it should be a PLE, because he doesn’t realize the business aspect of if it is a PLE…the night is not about you, the night is about the people who work there. And then, you’re going to get less views than network television plus the YouTube views. It’s less. But when you don’t care about the business other than when the check comes in and when you hit your spear, then you don’t realize that. You don’t do the homework…To some of us, this is the coolest send-off you could ever have, and he found multiple problems with it.“