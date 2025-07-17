– Another big name has come out criticizing WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg over his recent controversial statements regarding his recent retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on The Ariel Helwani Show. On Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler), who was once an opponent of Goldberg at WWE SummerSlam 2019, critiqued Goldberg’s comments, agreeing that Goldberg sounded ungrateful over his retirement match. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on Goldberg: “He had the simplest lay up to, exactly like you said, [go] ‘Thank you, everybody. Most people don’t get this, I am so grateful. I got this opportunity to go out. Man, Gunther, you’re going to be in the Hall of Fame someday.’ All you do is say some nice things for others, other than yourself, for one time ever. And I, everyone would be like ‘You know what? That Goldberg, he wasn’t that bad of a dude. No, he wasn’t just someone that took. You know what, he’s a good guy,’ and he could’ve ended it.”

On why Goldberg sounds ungrateful: “But he had to say ‘Me, me, me, I. Nobody worked. Nobody got this together enough for me.’ And it’s really…it bothers me, because I know everybody in all locker rooms, independent and professional companies, that go ‘Are you effing kidding me right now? You got it on a platter.’ And so many people will never get that moment, and he just couldn’t say, ‘You know, I could’ve…it could’ve been a little bit better. I could’ve fixed this. I could’ve been in 2% better shape. I could’ve helped more.’ Nope. ‘They did this, they did this. I, I, I, the Goldberg show.’ Good riddance.”

Goldberg’s retirement match saw him lose to Gunther in a match for the World Heavyweight Title. As noted, Goldberg’s post-match speech was cut off shortly after it began due to NBC having a hard out for the WWE broadcast feed. The full speech was later posted by WWE on YouTube.