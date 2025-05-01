Nic Nemeth Critiques Recent Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker Alliance, Says It Doesn’t Feel ‘Natural’

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Nic Nemeth gave his critique on the Seth Rollins-Bron Breakker alliance and noted that he doesn’t think the pairing feels ‘natural’. The two joined forces with Bron Breakker on last week’s episode of WWE RAW.

Nemeth said: “It doesn’t feel natural, and maybe because it isn’t. But maybe it also is, I’ve seen things before, and I’ve known that it was just like, ‘Hey, we’re throwing you and Robert Roode together because you guys know how to wrestle.’ This is a slow burn into a team, hopefully, and you’ve got to give it some time. Even just, when you get to the main event later, when Breakker is continually breaking him in half, you don’t have that emotional investment yet, even when I can look at it in a clean slate and look at it unbiased and watch as a fan. I don’t see that perfect camaraderie yet, but maybe we shouldn’t because it started a week ago.”

When Bully Ray asked him about fans asking Breakker for one more spear, Nemeth replied: “Hot crowds do that no matter what the situation is sometimes, and they’re in a great boom time at the moment. It’s something fun to do, but also, Bron Breakker is fun to watch. He’s explosive. For the last year or two, he’s been a babyface that does one of the coolest things — most talked about, most believable spears, and it’s a beautiful thing. It’s not just being ironic, it’s not being a loud crowd, it’s [like], ‘Hey, that spear is sick as hell and I want to see it again.’“