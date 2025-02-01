– Speaking on Busted Open Radio, TNA star Nic Nemeth spoke about a recent brawl with Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega against The Don Callis Family on AEW Dynamite. Nemeth didn’t care for Ospreay taking the time to perform the moonsault because as stopping to perform a wrestling move during a fight scenario is a pet peeve of his. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on Will Ospreay performing a Moonsault during the brawl: “When you’re fighting someone you hate so much, I hate, no matter what company or what story, when you go into a wrestling spot. I really hate that. I like when it’s like, ‘Hey, it’s AEW, they do the coolest wrestling moves, the coolest matches, it’s awesome to watch.’ But when someone is in, like, a run-in, beatdown with four-on-one, or four-on-two, and you turn it into a little bit of a duck-and-weave countered into a head scissors into another thing that gets countered, I went, ‘Ah!”

On what he likes to get across during a “fight” scenario: “There’s just a little piece of me that goes, ‘I like when you can separate to where everything is not a wrestling match.’ The wrestling matches are wrestling matches, and the craziness of backstage fights or brawls, or trying to take someone out are totally different than that. If I’m fighting someone, I’m swinging, I’m trying to choke somebody out, there’s no rules.”