Nic Nemeth on Dealing With Last-Minute Rewrites in WWE

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) discussed dealing with story frustrations and last-minute script changes in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on dealing with last-minute script changes in WWE: “You’d hear [people wondering] ‘What are we doing tonight?’ ‘Well, I heard [the] entire show just got ripped in half at 5:45.'”

On having to film promos remotely and put them on Matt Cardona’s YouTube: “We couldn’t even make ‘Raw’ [some weeks], so we would make a video and put it on [Cardona’s] YouTube. I would use my selling [to make] it seem like there was more invested in the match.”

On his advice to wrestlers dealing with similar frustrations: “If you don’t have the chance to do the storytelling part, I’d try to do it in the selling of the match to make it bigger for if down the line we got another shot at it.”